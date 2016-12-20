Scott Henry: Scottish golfer prepares for married life and European Tour

Henry is back on the European Tour for the first time since 2013

"There's a handshake on the 18th green but maybe not a kiss!"

Scott Henry and his fiance Kylie Walker are pretty competitive out on the course. That's because they are both professional golfers.

The pair are due to be married on 29 December to tee up a special 2017 for Henry in particular, who regained his European Tour card through a "pressure-packed week" at qualifying school after a three-year absence from the top tier.

Less than two weeks after tying the knot, he'll be 10,000 miles away preparing for the BMW South Africa Open

"Christmas is taking a bit of a back seat," Henry told BBC Scotland. "Getting married will kick the year off perfectly and my soon-to-be wife will come to South Africa with me, but I couldn't get away with taking her to a golf tournament for a honeymoon.

"We'll sort a honeymoon for February once we know what I'm doing tournament-wise."

Henry will marry two-time Ladies European Tour winner Walker on 29 December

Walker, 30, is a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and the upcoming wedding day will be one of those rare times when they are in the same place at the same time.

"We've had our moments over the years when it's not been that easy because of spending time apart," said Henry.

"She could be in America and I could be in China and trying to speak on the phone is not easy.

"But it's a great thing because she understands the ins and outs of it, the stresses and the disappointments, and knows what to say and when to say it. I hope I say the right things to her as well.

"When we get home we've got so much more to talk about. We've got so much in common away from the game that we hardly talk golf at all.

The home-made golf clubs Scott Henry's dad gave him as a four-year-old

"I'm very competitive and so is she, which has led to a few arguments in the past when we have been out playing! There have been a few sticky moments over the years!"

As well as marriage, Clydebank-born Henry will soon turn 30 and it has led him to reflect on the positive input from both his parents.

'My dad made my first set of clubs'

His dad Allan played a pivotal and very practical role in introducing Scott to the game of golf as a four-year-old.

"My dad made my first set of golf clubs for me," explains Henry. "He basically cut them down because at that time there was no kids clubs around.

"He's cut them down and made me a little bag. Even just to think of that now - the effort that took him to give me an opportunity to play.

The clubs Scott Henry's dad made him had a unique stamp!

"But not just lessons in golf, lessons in life and manners and how you conduct yourself. All that stuff has come from him.

"My mum and dad have sacrificed so much for me. Even now, sometimes you need to be brought down a peg or two and my dad's more than capable of doing that."

Henry has learned significantly from his previous experience as a rookie on the European Tour in 2013 and "100% believes he is going to be a winner" on the circuit before too long.

"It's just the buzz," he said. "Great courses, great events, big crowds and some of the best players in the world - that's where I want to be.

"It doesn't make me nervous, it just makes me excited."

Perhaps Henry will be more nervous as he walks down the aisle next week.