Tiger Woods commits to playing at the Genesis Open in 2017

  • From the section Golf
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is four behind Jack Nicklaus' all-time record of 18 major titles

Tiger Woods has committed to his first event of 2017 by agreeing to play in the Genesis Open in February at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

"This is where it all started for me [in 1992]. It was my first PGA Tour event. I was 16; it was life changing," said the 14-time major winner.

Woods, who will also host the event, has not played in it since 2006.

The 40-year-old finished 15th at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month after 15 months out through injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired