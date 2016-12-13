Henrik Stenson: Open champion named European Golfer of the Year

Henrik Stenson is fourth in the world rankings

Race to Dubai winner Henrik Stenson has been named European Tour Golfer of the Year for 2016.

The Swede, also the Open champion and an Olympic silver medallist in Rio, takes the title for a second time having also won in 2013.

The 40-year-old said the past season had been "the best of my career" and he was "very proud" of his achievements.

"To win for a second time is a fantastic way to bring the curtain down on it," he said.

Stenson's 20-under-par 264 at Royal Troon, where he finished ahead of Phil Mickelson to win the Open, matched the record for the lowest score at a major.

He took silver in Rio after bogeying the final hole while Briton Justin Rose made his birdie putt to win by two strokes.