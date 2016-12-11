Hong Kong Open: Sam Brazel wins first European Tour title

Sam Brazel's win gives him a place in some big PGA and European Tour events in 2017

Hong Kong Open, final leaderboard -13 S Brazel (Aus); -12 R Cabrera-Bello (Spa); -11 A Dodt (Aus), T Fleetwood (Eng); -10 D Lipsky (US); -9 D Willett (Eng). Selected others: -8 P Waring (Eng); -5 D Howell (Eng); -2 J Rose (Eng); +5 I Poulter (Eng)

Australian Sam Brazel sealed the biggest title of his career with a birdie at the last to win the Hong Kong Open.

The world number 480, 37, finished on 13 under par to beat Spain's Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera Bello by a shot.

It was a first European Tour victory for Brazel, who will now get a two-year exemption.

Tommy Fleetwood finished 11 under par, with fellow Englishman and Masters champion Danny Willett on nine under.

Willett held the overall lead at one stage on the final day before dropping a shot at the 17th.

"This is for you guys," said Brazel, whose partner died suddenly from bacterial meningitis in 2009, referring to his friends and family.

"It's been a long time coming. I'm stoked. I'd love to come over to Europe, it'd be a great privilege."