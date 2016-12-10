Matt Kuchar and Harris English win Franklin Templeton Shootout

Harris English and Matt Kuchar are presented with the Franklin Templeton Shootout trophy by host Greg Norman

Franklin Templeton Shootout, final round -28 English & Kuchar; -27 Kelly & Stricker; -26 Hoffman & Horschel; -24 Chappell & Kisner; -21 Howell III & Sabbatini, O'Hair & Perry, Kaufman & Thomas; -20 Dufner & Snedeker; -17 Berger & Choi, Donald & Knox; -16 DeChambeau & Thompson, Weir & Woodland

American pair Matt Kuchar and Harris English hit a seven-under-par final round of 65 to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout in Florida.

The 2013 champions held off veteran duo Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker to maintain their overnight lead and win the 12-team event by one stroke.

Charley Hoffman and Billy Horschel finished third, a shot further back.

Lexi Thompson, only the second woman to play in the event, and partner Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for 11th.

The third and final round consisted of the better-ball format, where the lowest score of each player on the hole counts as the team score.

Kuchar and English both shot 65 to finish on 28 under for the tournament, with Kelly and Stricker unable to close the gap as they also carded a team round of 65.

Fellow Americans Hoffman and Horschel hit a remarkable 11-under-par round of 61, while British pair Luke Donald and Russell Knox made 68 to end on 17 under overall.

The invitational tournament, the final PGA Tour event of the year, is hosted by former world number one Greg Norman at the Tiburon Golf Club.