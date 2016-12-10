Charley Hull second as Shanshan Feng claims record fourth Dubai Ladies Masters

Charley Hull hit a bogey-free final round of 65 to move up to second in Dubai

Dubai Ladies Masters, final round (reduced to 54 holes) -10 S Feng (Chn); -8 C Hull (Eng); -6 A Ashok (Ind), F Parker (Eng); -5 G Hall (Eng), A Simon (RSA); -4 N Srisawang (Tha), E Pedersen (Den), F Johnson (Eng); -3 K Walker (Sco), I Boineau (Fra), C Woods (US), A Yin (US) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull finished second as defending champion Shanshan Feng won a record fourth Dubai Ladies Masters.

Hull, 20, hit a bogey-free, seven-under-par 65 to finish on eight under but China's Feng shot a stunning 64 to claim the title by two strokes.

Overnight leader Felicity Johnson faded with a three-over-par 75 to finish six shots adrift in a tie for seventh.

The tournament was reduced to three rounds following the death of caddie Maximilian Zechmann on Wednesday.

Feng started the day five shots behind England's Johnson but quickly overhauled the leader with five birdies on the front nine, including four in a row from the second hole.

Hull, who won her first LPGA title last month, made a similarly fast start in windy conditions at Emirates Golf Club with four birdies in the first six holes, before adding three more on the back nine.

But it was not enough to catch Feng, who also hit three birdies after the turn to finish on 10 under and secure a fourth title in five years.

"I kind of woke up and got into my golf game," said world number 18 Hull.

"I've been a bit lazy all week on the golf course, but I got in there and concentrated."

England's Florentyna Parker and Georgia Hall finished in ties for third and fifth respectively, while Scotland's Kylie Walker was tied 10th on three under.

American Beth Allen, who won the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in November, claimed the Order of Merit title on the Ladies European Tour.