Hong Kong Open: David Howell equals course record as Tommy Fleetwood challenges

Howell's last tournament win was in 2013 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Hong Kong Open, third-round leaderboard -11 R Cabrera-Bello (Spa), S Brazel (Aus); -9 T Fleetwood (Eng), -8 D Lipsky (US); -7 D Howell, A Dodt (Aus), J Walters (SA) Selected others: -5 D Willett (Eng), S Gallacher (Sco); -1 J Rose (Eng), +1 I Poulter (Eng)

Former Ryder Cup player David Howell shot a course record-equalling 63 as Tommy Fleetwood launched a challenge at the Hong Kong Open.

England's Howell, 41, the world number 228, is on seven under, four behind joint leaders Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain and Australian Sam Brazel.

Englishman Fleetwood is on nine under after a round of 67 and well placed for the final day.

But it could have been even better for the 25-year-old who bogeyed the 18th.

Howell's career highlight was beating Tiger Woods to win the to win the inaugural HSBC Champions in Shanghai in 2005 but he has struggled at times since and came to this event after six weeks off with a foot injury.

He started the third day at Fanling on the cut mark of level par, but a run of birdie, birdie, eagle at the turn laid the platform for him to match the course record held jointly by Chris Wood and Lucas Bjerregaard.

"This whole calendar year has been a real struggle for me with injury," Howell said. "Czech (Masters) and The Open, really, were the highlights of last season but it's been a while."