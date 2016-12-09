Dubai Ladies Masters: Felicity Johnson shoots 64 to lead European Tour event

Felicity Johnson has not won on the Ladies' European Tour since 2011

Dubai Ladies Masters, round two (reduced to 54 holes) -7 F Johnson (Eng); -5 F Parker (Eng); -4 A Ashok (Ind), E Pedersen (Den); -3 G Hall (Eng), C Woods (US), A Yin (US), A Simon (SA), L Jansone (Aut), J Schaeffer (Fra), L Wessberg (Swe), L Carlsson (Swe); Selected others: -2 K Walker (Sco), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -1 C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Felicity Johnson shot an eight-under-par 64 to move into a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Dubai Ladies Masters.

Johnson had eight birdies in a score one shot outside the course record, set by Dewi Claire Schreefel in 2012.

The world number 283 leads Florentyna Parker, with India's Aditi Ashok third as she chases a third win in a row.

The event has been shortened to three rounds after the death of caddie Maximilian Zechmann on Wednesday.

Zechmann, 56, was caddying for Anne-Lise Caudal when he collapsed on the 13th fairway during the first round, and later died in hospital.

Play was suspended and the event reduced to 54 holes.

Johnson, 29, won the most recent of her two Ladies' European Tour titles in 2011.

She produced four birdies either side of the turn to move ahead of compatriot Parker, who led after round one but went round in par on Friday.