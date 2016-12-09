Hong Kong Open: Rafa Cabrera-Bello leads as Danny Willett climbs to tied third

Willett improved to ninth in the world rankings when he won the Masters in April

Hong Kong Open, second-round leaderboard -11 R Cabrera-Bello (Spa); -8 S Brazel (Aus); -6 D Willett (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), P Peterson (USA), J Walters (SA) Selected others: -5 S Lewton (Eng); -3 P Dunne (Ire), N Kimsey (Eng); -1 J Rose (Eng); E I Poulter (Eng)

Masters champion Danny Willett shot a four-under-par 66 to move five strokes behind leader Rafa Cabrera-Bello at the Hong Kong Open on Friday.

It saw the Englishman, who dropped out of the world's top 10 last month for the first time since winning the Green Jacket in April, climb into tied third.

Spaniard Cabrera-Bello carded a 65 to lead on 11 under par, three shots ahead of Australia's Sam Brazel in Fanling.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is alongside compatriot Willett at six under par.

Willett, who pulled out of the World Cup of Golf last month with a back injury, holed six birdies to move up the leaderboard.

"It's nice to be in this position after the last few months," said the 29-year-old. "I came out here probably as fresh as I've been for a month and a half."

Fellow Englishman and defending champion Justin Rose finished the day on one under par and said he had been worried about missing the cut until he rolled in three late birdies.

"I was on plus one halfway through the back nine. From that point, you're aware of the cut line and it was nice just to get it," said the Olympic gold medallist.