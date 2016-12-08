Dubai Ladies Masters: Florentyna Parker leads as tributes paid to late caddie

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar wore a black ribbon in memory of caddie Maximilian Zechmann during the first round of the men's European Tour's Hong Kong Open

Dubai Ladies Masters, round one (reduced to 54 holes) -5 F Parker (Eng); -4 S Giquel-Bettan (Fra), C Woods (US); Selected others: -2 K Walker (Sco); -1 L Hall (Wal), G Hall (Eng), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); level A Caudal (Fra), C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Florentyna Parker moved into the lead of the Dubai Ladies Masters as play resumed after the death of caddie Maximilian Zechmann on Wednesday.

Zechmann, 56, was caddying for France's Anne-Lise Caudal when he collapsed on the 13th fairway and later died in hospital. Play was suspended and the event reduced to 54 holes.

A minute's silence was observed at midday local time on Thursday.

Parker completed her first round in five-under-par 67 to lead by one shot.

Caudal also resumed on Thursday and completed her round in an even-par 72.

Parker, ranked fourth on the LET Order of Merit, hit seven birdies on the back nine on Wednesday morning before play was suspended for the day.

She struggled on the back nine after the resumption, going round in 38 after two birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey at her last hole, the ninth.

That was still enough to lead by a stroke from France's Sophie Giquel-Bettan and Cheyenne Woods of the United States.

Zechmann also caddied on the men's European Tour for several players including Markus Brier and Marcel Siem, and tributes were paid at the Hong Kong Open on Thursday.

Players and caddies wore black ribbons as mark of respect - as was also the case in Dubai - while several players wore all-black outfits.

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a six-under-par 64 to lead by stroke at the end of the first round at the European Tour's final event of the calendar year.