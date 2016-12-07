Ryder Cup: Europe will review selection policy - Thomas Bjorn

Bjorn (right) has won three Ryder Cups as a player, and three as vice-captain

Newly appointed captain Thomas Bjorn says Europe's Ryder Cup selection policy is under review for the next event, but warns "it would be crazy" to make radical changes.

The 45-year-old Dane, a four-time vice-captain, will lead Europe at the Paris National in September 2018.

The USA won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008 with a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine in October.

"Just because you lose one it doesn't mean the system is wrong," said Bjorn.

Nine players qualified automatically for this year's event based on their Tour performances, with captain Darren Clarke picking three wildcards to complete the 12-man team.

Players who do not take up membership on the European Tour - and compete exclusively on the PGA Tour instead - are not currently eligible.

England's Paul Casey, currently ranked 13th in the world, was one of the players who missed out because of the rule.

Northern Ireland's four-time major winner Rory McIlroy claimed Casey's absence "definitely hurt" Europe's attempt to earn a record fourth successive win.

"We are at the stage where it is under review," said Bjorn, whose appointment was announced on Tuesday.

"We will take a close look at it and see if we feel we need to make tweaks.

"It is very easy to say everything needs to change because we lost. But we lost with criteria that worked for us in years gone by.

"Don't take away the fact we won eight of the last 11 with a system that works very well. It would be crazy to do any mad things to it.

"At this moment of time we have not made any decisions."