Dubai Ladies Masters: Caddie dies after collapsing during first round

Anne-Lise Caudal is consoled by a Ladies' European Tour official

A golfer's caddie has died after collapsing at the Dubai Ladies Masters.

Maximilian Zechmann, 56, was caddying for France's Anne-Lise Caudal when he collapsed on the 13th fairway. He was treated by medics but died in hospital.

Ivan Khodabakhsh, CEO of the Ladies' European Tour, said: "We are extremely shocked and saddened by this and have suspended play as a mark of respect."

The opening round of the tournament will be completed on Thursday, and the event will be reduced to 54 holes.

Fifty four players had yet to begin their rounds when play was suspended.

Zechmann, who caddied on the European Tour for several players including Markus Brier and Marcel Siem, is survived by wife Elinor and three sons.

Scot Carly Booth, who was playing in the same group as Caudal, tweeted: "Tough start today for our group to experience something so horrendous. Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Max."

Thomas Bjorn, Europe's new Ryder Cup captain, was among those to tweet his condolences