BBC Sport - Charley Hull wins first LPGA title aged 20
How Hull is making waves in women's golf
- From the section Golf
Charley Hull is celebrating after winning her first tournament in the United States - the CME Group Tour Championship - at the age of 20.
READ MORE: Charley Hull wins the CME Group Tour Championship for first LPGA title
