BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy 'hurting' after Europe's Ryder Cup defeat in Hazeltine

McIlroy 'hurting' after Ryder Cup defeat

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he is "hurting" and "disappointed" after being part of the Europe team which lost 17-11 to the United States in Hazeltine.

The Northern Irishman was generous in his praise of captain and compatriot Darren Clarke however.

"I can't praise him enough for the job he has done this week," said McIlroy. "He has been incredible, first class all the way through... I wish we could have got the win for him but he's been a fantastic captain and I'm proud to have played under him."

Top videos

Video

McIlroy 'hurting' after Ryder Cup defeat

  • From the section Golf
Video

Hughes 'surprised' Liverpool sold Allen

Video

Top 10 Moments of 2016

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'No-hoper' Foinavon wins 1967 Grand National

Video

Highlights: Newport County 0-1 Plymouth Argyle (aet)

Video

Which Premier League stars are going to Afcon?

Video

Advent calendar: Jonny Brownlee helped over line by brother Alistair

Video

I looked like Rudolph - Osi on frostbite

Video

Lutalo Muhammad's brilliant vlog from Sports Personality

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Partick Thistle

Video

Highlights: Peterborough 2-0 Notts County

Audio

Those We Lost

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Top 10 cricketing moments of 2016

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired