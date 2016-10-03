Rory McIlroy says he is "hurting" and "disappointed" after being part of the Europe team which lost 17-11 to the United States in Hazeltine.

The Northern Irishman was generous in his praise of captain and compatriot Darren Clarke however.

"I can't praise him enough for the job he has done this week," said McIlroy. "He has been incredible, first class all the way through... I wish we could have got the win for him but he's been a fantastic captain and I'm proud to have played under him."