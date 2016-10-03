BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2016: Catch up with the final day
Catch up with the Ryder Cup's final day
- From the section Golf
The United States dominated the final-day singles to win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008, beating Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine.
WATCH MORE: Best shots of singles matches as US beat Europe
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired