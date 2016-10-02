BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2016: Best shots of singles matches as US beat Europe
Ryder Cup: Best shots of singles matches
- From the section Golf
Watch some of the best shots from the singles on the final day of the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine as the United States beat Europe 17-11 to win for the first time since 2008.
WATCH MORE: Ryan Moore seals victory for United States
Available to UK users only.
