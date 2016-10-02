BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2016: 'Ding dong' battle between Rory McIlroy & Patrick Reed
'Ding dong' battle between McIlroy & Reed
- From the section Golf
Europe's Rory McIlroy and the United States' Patrick Reed do battle in the singles, with both sinking incredible putts to fire up the crowd on the final day of the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine.
Follow the final day of the Ryder Cup live here.
Available to UK users only.
