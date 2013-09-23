Phil Mickelson ponders reducing tournament workload

Open champion Phil Mickelson is considering cutting his schedule by a quarter in a bid for more consistency.

The American left-hander has already played 21 events worldwide in 2013.

"I don't play at my highest level every single week. I have kind of ups and downs and I'm a very emotional player," said the 43-year-old.

Mickelson form Phil Mickelson is currently third in the world rankings and fourth on the money list on the USPGA Tour

"I am going to have to factor that into some of my scheduling and maybe cut out 25% of my events in an effort to play at a high level when I do play."

Mickelson has triumphed three times this year, including wins at the Open at Muirfield and Scottish Open at Castle Stuart.

His comments came after a closing 68 at the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta where he finished in a share of 12th place.

It was only his second top-20 finish since winning the Open in July.

Earlier, world number one Tiger Woods blamed fatigue for indifferent form over the opening 36 holes at East Lake.

"I know I'm not able to do it 25 weeks a year," said Mickelson. "Maybe I can do it for 18 or 20, though."

In his next event, Mickelson's represents the United States in the Presidents Cup against a non-European international side at Muirfield Village, starting on 3 October.