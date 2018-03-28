BBC Sport - Sport Relief: How Karen reached New Heights through running
How Karen reached New Heights through running
- From the section Get Inspired
One of the many charities that Sport Relief supports is New Heights - a charity that offers free local activities to help reduce isolation. Karen is just one of many people whose life has been positively impacted because of the work they do.
READ MORE:Get running with the Couch to 5K app
WATCH MORE:How depression drove Debbie to take on the Mother Of All Challenges
Find out how to get into running with our handy guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired