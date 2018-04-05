Our Games: Muslim women turning the tide and getting in the pool

Women from the BME community are consistently among the least active members of the community - but Laxmi, Luban and Romana tell us how women-only sessions are encouraging more Muslim women to take up swimming.

WATCH MORE: Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls

Find out how to get into swimming with our handy guide.

Check back to Get Inspired during the Commonwealth Games as Our Games looks at the many faces of sport and activity in the UK.

Tell us your story at GetInspired@bbc.co.uk