BBC Sport - Our Games: Muslim women turning the tide and getting in the pool

Our Games: Muslim women turning the tide and getting in the pool

Women from the BME community are consistently among the least active members of the community - but Laxmi, Luban and Romana tell us how women-only sessions are encouraging more Muslim women to take up swimming.

