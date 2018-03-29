BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Harrogate Town confident of winning trophy

Harrogate Town confident of winning FA People's Cup

Harrogate Town AFC tell BBC Get Inspired how they changed their tactics and personnel this season to give themselves the best chance of winning the FA People's Cup.

READ MORE: FA People's Cup on road to St George's Park

See how they get on in the FA People's Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 31 March (12:55 BST) on the BBC Red Button.

