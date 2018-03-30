From war-torn Afghanistan to Notts County - five inspiring stories from the week

Notts County midfielder Noor Husin (right), who has had spells with Reading and Crystal Palace, escaped war in Afghanistan aged five

From war-torn Afghanistan to Notts County

"I know people look up to me as an inspiration back there and I'm proud of that. I just want to show them that it is possible to make it."

Noor Husin is the first Afghan to play - and score in - a professional game in England. Read his remarkable story and how he aims to be an inspiration for people in his home country. (Sky Sports)

When boxing meets ... chess?

Boxing and chess are not obvious bedfellows, but a scene is growing in Germany where deftness of thought as well as fists is required. (The Local De)

Figure skater with Down syndrome finds 'pure happiness' on ice

Canadian figure skater Meg Ohsada is changing the perception of people with Down Syndrome. The 23-year-old has won medals at the Special Olympics and performed all over the world.

"You can see her pure happiness and the effort she puts on that stage." says her mum, Noriko. (CBC News)

From the couch to running 5k in nine weeks

The Couch to 5k smartphone app is back! With BBC Get Inspired and Public Health England's One You app, find out how you'll be breezing round your neighbourhood in just nine weeks. (NHS)

You can download the app now on Apple or Android devices and share your story with others on the Couch to 5K Facebook page.

FA People's Cup 2018 semi-final highlights

We're getting to the business end of the FA People's Cup. Find out who has made it to St George's Park to contest the finals of the biggest five-a-side tournament in the United Kingdom.

You'll be able to watch a special programme about this weekend's FA People's Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 31 March and Sunday, 1 April on BBC Red Button and online.

