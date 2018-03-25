BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Great goals, saves, tricks & celebrations from Sunday's semi-finals

FA People's Cup: Great goals, saves, tricks & celebs from Sunday's action

Catch up with the best goals, tricks and celebrations from Sunday's semi-finals in the FA People's Cup as teams bid to make it to the finals at St George's Park.

Relive the best of Sunday's action in our live text commentary.

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

FA People's Cup: Great goals, saves, tricks & celebs from Sunday's action

Video

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks & celebs from Saturday's semis

Video

The history of Hackney Jurassics

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

FA People's Cup: Meet the teams

Video

Meet the bus drivers aiming for FA People's Cup glory

Video

FA People's Cup first-round highlights

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

How a deaf team reached the FA People's Cup semis

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Video

Wockey FC - from hockey to FA People's Cup winners

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired