BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Highlights from the semi-finals weekend

FA People's Cup 2018 semi-final highlights

Watch semi-final highlights of the 2018 FA People's Cup as 700 teams are whittled down to 100 in the biggest five-a-side tournament in the United Kingdom.

You'll be able to watch a special programme about this weekend's FA People's Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 31 March and Sunday, 1 April on BBC Red Button and online.

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

Video

FA People's Cup: Great goals, saves, tricks & celebs from Sunday's action

Video

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks & celebs from Saturday's semis

Video

The history of Hackney Jurassics

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

FA People's Cup: Meet the teams

Video

Meet the bus drivers aiming for FA People's Cup glory

Video

FA People's Cup first-round highlights

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

How a deaf team reached the FA People's Cup semis

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Video

Wockey FC - from hockey to FA People's Cup winners

