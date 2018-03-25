BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Ex-Saints beat Hackney Jurassic on penalties to enter finals weekend

Ex-Saints beat Hackney Jurassic on penalties to enter finals weekend

Hackney Jurassics were aiming for their third consecutive FA People's Cup trophy, but their streak was ended after they were dramatically knocked out on penalties by Ex-Saints in Wimbledon, South West London.

Top videos

Video

Ex-Saints beat Hackney Jurassic on penalties to enter finals weekend

Video

Highlights: Late Welsh goal seals shock win over India

Video

When commentators care too much...

Video

Highlights: Duffy wins first gold of Gold Coast Games

Video

We didn't expect the bus to be destroyed - Guardiola

Video

England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly

Video

Liverpool have room for improvement - Klopp

Video

Glittering ceremony opens Gold Coast 2018

Video

Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'One of the best players of his generation'

Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired