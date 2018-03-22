BBC Sport - Sport Relief: Four celebrities learn to build trust through a game of Rugby

Sport Relief: Lessons in being a team player

Four celebrities learn to build trust through a game of Rugby. This is a clip from Famously Unfit for Sport Relief as entertainer Les Dennis, presenter Susannah Constantine, actress Tameka Empson and comedian Miles Jupp embark on a muscle-grinding mission to regain their fitness.

Top videos

Video

Sport Relief: Lessons in being a team player

Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

Watch Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat Man City - WSL round-up

Video

Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Video

How Saints job interrupted Hughes' Commonwealth Games plans

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

Face plants & Statham diving - great Commonwealth Games moments

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew

Video

Highlights: Bayern put six past Dortmund in Klassiker

Video

Doyle delight at flagbearer choice

Video

Match of the Day

Video

Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired