BBC Sport - Sport Relief: Four celebrities learn to build trust through a game of Rugby
Sport Relief: Lessons in being a team player
- From the section Get Inspired
Four celebrities learn to build trust through a game of Rugby. This is a clip from Famously Unfit for Sport Relief as entertainer Les Dennis, presenter Susannah Constantine, actress Tameka Empson and comedian Miles Jupp embark on a muscle-grinding mission to regain their fitness.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired