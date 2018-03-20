BBC Sport - Sport Relief 2018: Gareth Thomas' 'toughest challenge' with the Silver Skydivers
Thomas' 'toughest challenge' for Sport Relief
- From the section Get Inspired
Former Wales rugby union player Gareth Thomas played 100 times for his country - but he faced his "toughest challenge" for Sport Relief 2018 as he meets Dilys and the Silver Skydivers.
Available to UK users only
Watch the full programme at 21:00 GMT on BBC One in Wales on Wednesday, 21 March and on the iPlayer.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired