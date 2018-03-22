BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Hackney Jurassics aiming for glory again
Hackney Jurassics aiming for glory again
- From the section Get Inspired
Hackney Jurassics tell us about their history and how they're hoping to lift the FA People's Cup again after winning their category in 2017.
