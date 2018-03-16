Wales encouraged to wear red for Commonwealth Games - five stories from the week

Squash player Tesni Evans is one of the athletes supporting the We Are Red campaign

Red is the colour

Sport Wales is encouraging the nation to wear red on Friday, 23 March in support of the Welsh athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games in Australia next month. The national organisation says the We Are Red campaign is an opportunity to show how the nation inspires, respects and believes in Wales' sporting talent - whether at grassroots or elite level. (Wales Online)

Eve Muirhead gets back to grassroots

Olympic, world and European curling medallist Eve Muirhead took time out of her schedule to teach the sport to beginners at the Braehead rink in Renfrewshire.

"Curling is cool and it's really quite fun. It's a sport that can get you fit too, especially when you are throwing a 44-pound granite stone up a sheet of ice," said Muirhead, who recently skippered the Great Britain team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Renfrewshite 24 News)

The FA Women's Football Awards

You can now nominate a player, coach, administrator or anyone involved in women's football for the FA's 'Unsung Hero' award.

The winner will have made a recognisable contribution to women's football over a sustained period. Nominations close on Wednesday, 21 March, with the ceremony taking place in London on Friday, 1 June. (The FA)

The success of Melton Running Club

In just four years, Melton Running Club has gone from strength to strength. On Monday evenings, about 100 people meet up outside the local council's offices and run together.

The club is free and open to everyone, and formed by Rob Beers, a mental health ambassador for England Athletics. (Melton Times)

'It's the freedom of going down a mountain'

Ten-year-old Eilidh Johnstone, who was born blind, loves the freedom and confidence skiing gives her and hopes to make the Winter Paralympics one day.

