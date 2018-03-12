BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: 10-year-old blind skier Eilidh Johnstone aiming for future games

'It's the freedom of going down a mountain'

Ten-year-old Eilidh Johnstone, who was born blind, loves the freedom and confidence skiing gives her and hopes to make the Winter Paralympics one day.

Eilidh, who was born blind, is supported in her skiing by Disability Snowsports UK and also wants to be a summer Paralympian in cycling and horse riding.

Video courtesy of BBC Northampton

