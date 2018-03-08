BBC Get Inspired: Getting Active Can Be An Adventure - five stories from the week

Getting Active Can Be An Adventure

Getting active can be difficult, but it can also be an adventure. It's too easy to find an excuse not to exercise, but here are some fun and social activities which will both help you on your road to fitness and boost your mood. (Shout Out UK)

Annie Zaidi - the football coach with high ambitions

On Thursday it was International Women's Day and we were introduced to Annie Zaidi, the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe, who coaches National League side Solihull Moors' Under-15 boys side. Find out how to get into football with our handy guide.

Thames Valley Police boxing clever

Thames Valley Police have used sport to combat the challenge of youth anti-social behaviour in Milton Keynes.

After identifying a problem in the New Bradwell area, Police Constable Adrian Cafe decided to go directly to the youths themselves for a solution. They all agreed that a new boxing club could be the answer.

The young people were involved every step of the way including designing banners, setting club rules and identifying potential members. (About Milton Keynes)

Walk this way

Walking - it's the easiest way to be active. All you need is some comfortable shoes and off you go. From improving your posture to helping you maintain a healthy weight, here are nine ways walking could benefit you. (Coach Mag)

The boxing Barbie fighting stereotypes

Boxer Nicola Adams has been turned into a Barbie doll for International Women's Day.

Nicola, who has twice won Olympic gold medals, is the first UK star to join Barbie's 'Shero' range, celebrating female role models. "My hope is that everything I do helps more people realise they can do anything they put their mind to," she said.

"Without my own role models, I wouldn't be where I am today."

