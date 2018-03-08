BBC Sport - International Women's Day: Meet Annie Zaidi - the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe

Meet Annie - the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe

Meet Annie Zaidi, the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe, who coaches National League side Solihull Moors' Under-15 boys side.

Find out how to get into football with our handy guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Meet Annie - the only hijab-wearing Uefa B coach in Europe

Video

Get motivated by this year’s Winter Olympians

Video

Meet the extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Video

Meet the UAE's first female parkour star

  • From the section News
Video

'It's the equivalent of the FA Cup'

Video

Mike Bushell attempts snowscoot

Video

The Welsh teenage girl in an England boys team

  • From the section Wales
Video

'They see beyond my disability' - Under 14 girls coach

Video

Aimee Fuller's snowboarding tips

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

The mum and baby pole dancing class

  • From the section News
Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired