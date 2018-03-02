BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Meet the bus drivers aiming for walking football glory

Meet the bus drivers aiming for FA People's Cup glory

Ahead of the FA People's Cup first round we catch up with Team S.P from Peterborough, made up of bus drivers who haven't played football for many years but are giving it a go in the walking football category. Good luck guys!

READ MORE: More than 50,000 kick off FA People's Cup

You can see more of the action and the people playing in the FA People's Cup first-round highlights programme on the Red Button/online on Saturday 3 March (12:55-14:00 GMT and 22:00-23:00 GMT).

