BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: 'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'
'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'
- From the section Get Inspired
Before the FA People's Cup first round, BBC Get Inspired's Cel Spellman met up with Bolton Burnden FC, a team who use football as a way to help them recover from drug or alcohol addiction.
