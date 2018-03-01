Before the FA People's Cup first round, BBC Get Inspired's Cel Spellman met up with Bolton Burnden FC, a team who use football as a way to help them recover from drug or alcohol addiction.

You can see more of the action and the people playing in the FA People's Cup first-round highlights programme on the Red Button/online on Saturday, 3 March (12:55-14:00 GMT and 22:00-23:00 GMT).