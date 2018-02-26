BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: First-round highlights
FA People's Cup first-round highlights
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch some of the best bits from the first round of the 2018 FA People's Cup - the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country - which kicked off this week with more than 50,000 players taking part across 278 venues.
There are several different ways in which you can start playing football - check out this BBC Get Inspired guide to find out more.
READ MORE: More than 50,000 kick off FA People's Cup
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired