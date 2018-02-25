BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired: Snowsports and mindfulness
Snowsports and mindfulness
- From the section Get Inspired
Ski and snowboard coach Euan Baxter tells BBC Radio Scotland how snowsports can be good for us mentally.
Find out how you can get involved with a winter sport and check out the Get Inspired Activity Finder for a host of different sports and activities near you.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired