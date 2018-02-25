BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired: Snowsports and mindfulness

Snowsports and mindfulness

Ski and snowboard coach Euan Baxter tells BBC Radio Scotland how snowsports can be good for us mentally.

Find out how you can get involved with a winter sport and check out the Get Inspired Activity Finder for a host of different sports and activities near you.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Snowsports and mindfulness

Video

Get motivated by this year’s Winter Olympians

Video

Meet the extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Video

From East London streets to ski career

Video

Meet the UAE's first female parkour star

  • From the section News
Video

'It's the equivalent of the FA Cup'

Video

Mike Bushell attempts snowscoot

Video

The Welsh teenage girl in an England boys team

  • From the section Wales
Video

Aimee Fuller's snowboarding tips

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

The mum and baby pole dancing class

  • From the section News
Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired