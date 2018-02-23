BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired: If you could try one winter sport, what would it be?
If you could try one winter sport...
- From the section Get Inspired
If you could try one winter sport, what would it be?
BBC Radio Scotland's Personal Best show team are at the Lecht Winter Games in Strathdon, as beginners take part in taster winter sport sessions.
Find out how you can get involved with a winter sport and check out the Get Inspired Activity Finder for a host of different sports and activities near you.
