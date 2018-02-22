BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Snowboarding granny Norma Peace continues to love the sport

The snowboarding granny keeps going

Norma Peace, who we first met in 2014, continues to love and learn her snowboarding.

Find out how to get into snowboarding with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

