BBC Sport - Monday Motivation: Winter Olympians inspire you with a few life hacks
Get motivated by this year’s Winter Olympians
- From the section Get Inspired
Get some Monday motivational tips from a selection those taking part in and enjoying the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Available to UK users only
Find a Winter Sports activity for you with the BBC Get Inspired Activity Finder.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired