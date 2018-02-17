BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Elise Christie coasts into 1500m semi-finals
Christie coasts into 1500m semi-finals
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch Elise Christie coast through her women's 1500m speed-skating heat at Pyeongchang 2018.
