BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Why curling is cooler than you think
Why curling is cooler than you think
- From the section Get Inspired
As the world's elite curlers battle it out on the ice at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, see how a rooftop venue in east London is bringing a new audience to the sport.
Find out how you get into curling with the BBC Get Inspired guide.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired