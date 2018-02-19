BBC Sport - FA Disability Cup 2018: Football competition with the final at St George's Park

'It's the equivalent of the FA Cup'

The FA Disability Cup returns this summer across the weekend of Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 June.

Aspire PFC, a powerchair football club from Watford, tell us what it would mean to reach the national football centre, St. George's Park, and compete alongside England's top grassroots disability teams.

READ MORE:Para-football 'gives sense of purpose'

Find out how to get into football with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

'It's the equivalent of the FA Cup'

Video

Get motivated by this year’s Winter Olympians

Video

Meet the extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Video

'They see beyond my disability' - Under 14 girls coach

Video

How dry ski slopes inspired a generation

Video

Meet Becky Daly - the best female bowler in England

Video

The Welsh teenage girl in an England boys team

  • From the section Wales
Video

Granny, 75, goes snowboarding

Video

Aimee Fuller's snowboarding tips

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

Are you ready to become a Super Mover?

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired