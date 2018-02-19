The FA Disability Cup returns this summer across the weekend of Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 June.

Aspire PFC, a powerchair football club from Watford, tell us what it would mean to reach the national football centre, St. George's Park, and compete alongside England's top grassroots disability teams.

