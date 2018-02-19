BBC Sport - FA Disability Cup 2018: Football competition with the final at St George's Park
'It's the equivalent of the FA Cup'
Get Inspired
The FA Disability Cup returns this summer across the weekend of Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 June.
Aspire PFC, a powerchair football club from Watford, tell us what it would mean to reach the national football centre, St. George's Park, and compete alongside England's top grassroots disability teams.
