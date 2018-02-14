BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Everybody has to start somewhere - where will you?
Everybody has to start somewhere - where will you?
- From the section Get Inspired
Get Inspired will help you get involved and get active in a range of sporting and fitness activities.
Find our full list of activity guides here and search for activities near you.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired