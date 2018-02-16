GB's first Para-Nordic skier in 20 years - five stories from the week

Army veteran Scott Meenagh, who will make his Winter Olympics debut in the Para-Nordic skiing event, previously competed in Para-rowing at international level

GB's first Para-Nordic skier in 20 years

Britain will have a Nordic skier at the Winter Paralympics for the first time in 20 years after Scott Meenagh was selected for Pyeongchang 2018. Meenagh, 28, is a double-leg amputee who was injured while serving in Afghanistan seven years ago. (BBC Sport)

From road worker to gardener to boxer

You see the hype surrounding boxing stars such as Anthony Joshua, but it's not all glitz and glam for those much lower down the rankings. Middleweight fighter Carl Dickens, 33, is laying roads in the morning and has a day job as a landscape gardener, before heading to the gym to fit in his boxing training. (Birmingham Mail)

I pity the fool who doesn't like curling

In what may be the strangest story of the week, curling has gained a new fan. Mr T, star of hit 1980s show The A-Team, has declared his love for the sport on Twitter. The former wrestler is even considering giving it a try himself. (BBC Newsbeat)

Darlington's unsung sporting heroes honoured

Alex Boyer and Ian Barnes are proving that age is just a number. There may be 72 years separating them, but both were winners at the Darlington Sports Winner Scheme Awards. Boyer, 11, is the the fourth fastest 10-year-old 1500m freestyle swimmer in Great Britain, while 83-year-old Barnes, a runner, holds the British record for over-80s at a mile and 3,000m. (The Northern Echo)

American skaters enjoy Valentine's Day on ice

Figure skaters Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim sealed their Winter Olympics pairs short routine with a kiss.

