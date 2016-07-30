Want to stay healthy and fit?

Here's some inspiration and advice from the people who love to live healthily...

The Olympic champion's workout

Media playback is not supported on this device

Try Sam Quek's easy five-minute workout
  • And once you've done that you'll have earned Sam's healthy duck salad - find out how to make it here.

Why we love to run

Media playback is not supported on this device

Make Your Move: Why people love to run

Use your park as a free gym

Media playback is not supported on this device

'I found a reason I wanted to get out there and get fit'

Winding & twerking keeps me fit

'Twerking keeps me fit'
  • Watch how fitness instructor Isheena leads a new style of exercise which incorporates twerking, winding and Jamaican music here.

Try something different

Media playback is not supported on this device

Farah Jamil joined Bellahouston Boxing Club in Glasgow just to get fit and now boxes competitively.

How to eat when keeping fit

Banana toast
  • Tally, Vic and Zanna from Radio 5 live's Fit & Fearless podcast enlist the help of a nutritionist to discuss giving your body the right fuel for fitness.

