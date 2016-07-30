Want to live more healthily?

Find inspiration and advice from people who are loving getting fit...

Think you can't run? Watch this...

Media playback is not supported on this device

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

Use your park as a free gym

Media playback is not supported on this device

'I found a reason I wanted to get out there and get fit'

From obese to athlete

Media playback is not supported on this device

Boxer Lawrence Okolie on being bullied at school for his weight

Winding & twerking keeps me fit

'Twerking keeps me fit'
  • Watch how fitness instructor Isheena leads a new style of exercise which incorporates twerking, winding and Jamaican music here.

Harry's infectious passion

Media playback is not supported on this device

The table tennis coach with Down's Syndrome

How to eat when keeping fit

Fit &amp; Fearless menu idea
  • Tally, Vic and Zanna from Radio 5 live's Fit & Fearless podcast enlist the help of a nutritionist to discuss giving your body the right fuel for fitness.

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired