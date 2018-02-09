Young People's Sports Panel: Apply now to help shape the future of Scottish sport

The Young People's Sport Panel gives a voice to those aged 14-23, from across Scotland, to help influence and shape the future of sport in the country

Scotland's young people are shaping the way sport is run across the country.

If you are aged between 14-23 and passionate about all things sport, then you can apply to be on the 2018 Young People's Sports Panel.

Sportscotland, supported by Young Scot and the National Lottery, are looking for 15 members who will influence decision-making on a local and national level.

The programme is entering its third year and previous members have had the chance to voice their opinions on national sport policy, take part in question and answer sessions with the Public Health and Sport Minister and been part of Scotland's homecoming event to mark the success of the Scots on Team GB and ParalympicsGB at Rio 2016.

In 2017 the panel focused on four key areas; women's and girls' sport, disability sport, community sport hubs and active schools.

"I came with a real passion for promoting gender equality in sport," says 22-year-old Eilidh Gibson from Perth, a member of the 2017 panel.

"We formed a women's and girls' working group to try and increase opportunities in sport for these groups and raise awareness of the benefits of sport to all women and girls across Scotland.

"We have had the opportunity to shape content for Scottish women and girls in Sport Week in 2017, creating social media content and writing articles for Sportscotland and Young Scot websites."

Nominations will close at 12:00 GMT on Thursday, 22 February.