BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: 'They see beyond my disability' - under 14 girls coach
'They see beyond my disability' - under 14 girls coach
- From the section Get Inspired
Hinckley Town Juniors under 14 girls will be taking part in this year's FA People's Cup - hear their story and how inspirational team coach Alison has helped boost their confidence.
Sign up now to play in the FA People's Cup - it's fun, it's free, it's five-a-side and it's for everyone.
WATCH MORE: What it would feel like to play at England's St George's Park
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired