From fries to freestyle skiing - five stories from the week

Freestyle skiing sisters Molly (left) and Katie (right) Summerhayes will be representing Great Britain at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

From fries to freestyle skiing

Meet sisters Katie and Molly Summerhayes, freestyle skiers who are representing Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Molly, 20, juggles her skiing career with a job at a well known fast-food restaurant. She explains how she did not let a lack of funding impact her love for the sport. (Yorkshire Post)

Goalball - sport for visually impaired

A mixture of sighted players, wearing blindfolds, and those who are visually impaired, came together in Buckinghamshire to try out the sport of goalball. The aim of the game is to throw the ball into the net of the other team, as defending players lie on their side and try to block. The ball has noise bells to help players locate the sound. (The Bucks Herald)

Girls cricket coach recognised

Saba Nasim, a solicitor from Wanstead, has helped more than 1000 girls to try out cricket. The 29-year-old has been recognised for her efforts with a British Citizen Award for her services to volunteering and for enabling young people. (Ilford Recorder)

Pyeongchang to Piste

Pyeongchang to Piste is a campaign which encourages people of all ages to give snow sports a go. It runs throughout, and after, the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. You can find out about a host of events run by various clubs, regions and slopes throughout the country. There are also downloadable online school resources about snowsports. (Go Ski Go Board)

The extreme ice skater - from Saudi Arabia

Fadi Ahmed - aka The Ice King - moved from Saudi Arabia to Liverpool to bring over his brand of extreme skating.

