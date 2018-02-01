BBC Sport - Becky Daly: Meet the top-ranked female bowler in England who's only 20
Meet Becky Daly: the best female bowler in England
- From the section Get Inspired
20-year-old Becky Daly tells us how she juggles being a student at Sunderland University as well as holding the title of England's top-ranked female bowler.
WATCH MORE:Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired